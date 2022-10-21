The city of Merriam Woods will be doubling the size of their police department thanks to the hard work of their police chief and a donation from FEMA.
Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis told Branson Tri-Lakes News as part of his goal to move the department into providing 24 hours a day, seven day a week coverage for the city, he knew he needed to expand the size of his department’s building.
“The city would have laughed me out of the office or building if I asked them to build me a new police station,” Lewis said. “And they would have laughed me out of the room if I asked them to build an addition from the ground up. So while I was looking for ways to get equipment to move forward to better serve not only Merriam Woods but the county, these FEMA trailers popped up. It’s a little unorthodox, but it’s a $50,000 or $60,000 building, but it just cost shipping to get it here.”
FEMA and other government agencies have been donating used equipment to law enforcement agencies around the country, and all the departments have to pay is the cost to transport the items. In addition to the savings of not having to buy the building, Lewis said some of the department’s officers have experience with construction, and they’re volunteering their time to help renovate the trailer and the current police department building.
“Once the trailer has been leveled, we’ll build a hallway which connects to the door of the trailer,” Lewis said. “Once we’re able to get the renovation of this trailer done, we’ll be able to go to 24/7 coverage, which is what I want for us to have and I don’t think this agency has ever been a 24/7 police department.”
The trailer will be equipped with a bathroom area with shower and lockers, a sleeping quarters with available beds, and a common room with a stove, fridge, and other equipment to make meals. This would allow the department to use a schedule similar to fire departments where officers will work two days on, four days off.
“Police departments typically work eight, 10, or 12 hour shifts, but even then you have gaps because you have to maintain enough staff to cover all those shifts,” Lewis said. “So we’re looking at four to eight people to be fully staffed. When this building is fully operational, someone will live here essentially two days a week, but we can achieve 24/7 coverage with three full-time officers, not including myself.”
The trailer will also include office space, including a new office for Lewis. He also anticipates the common area will be able to be converted for training and seminar purposes.
In addition to the trailer, Lewis was also able to obtain, for no cost, equipment like a fridge, washer & dryer, and stove which will allow officers to take care of needs like cleaning uniforms which would normally be done while at home.
“Once the trailer is in place, we’d like to level out some of the land behind the trailer to provide additional parking for patrol vehicles and other equipment,” Lewis said.
Lewis said studies are showing law enforcement agencies which move to the system he wants to put in place show officers have better mental health and tend to be happier overall.
“Officers mentally are just refreshed and ready to come back to work [on the 48 hours on/96 hours off schedule],” Lewis said. “They also know when the busy times are during the day, so they can make sure to be out at those times, and then when it slows down at times like two in the morning, they can plan to sleep during those times. Now, if they’re needed they can be called out because they’re here, but usually they won’t get those [emergency] calls.”
Lewis said in the current atmosphere in America where people are not choosing a career in law enforcement, having this kind of situation and schedule could make Merriam Woods more attractive to the better candidates who want a steady schedule and the ability to help craft their work schedule.
Lewis anticipates having the trailer operational by the end of the year.
In addition to the trailer, the department has been renovating the existing building. The entrance has been remodeled to provide a more secure entrance to the department’s office, and has allowed creation of a location for a potential future office staff member for the department.
The area, which once housed the break room, has been converted into a secure storage area for evidence, almost tripling the amount of space for officers to store evidence collected at crime scenes. The department also expanded space for securing weapons, and space for officers to store and maintain equipment.
All of the work was done by officers and volunteers, and much of the material was donated to the department.
Lewis noted the renovations to his department are going to take place as they renovate the community park next to the police department.
“They’re putting a fence around the basketball court,” Lewis said. “They’re putting some benches in and things like that. They’ll put up new hoops and nets and resurface it. A lot of things are moving forward to benefit the community.”
Lewis said the department will be looking for donations from local businesses and charitable groups to help them finish the renovation of the trailer, and any business, charity, or resident who would like to donate should contact the department for more information at 417-561-1001.
