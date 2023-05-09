The Skaggs Foundation has awarded over $23,000 in scholarships for the summer and fall 2023 semesters for students seeking a career in healthcare, including a woman whose mother inspired her to chase her dream in the medical field.
Baylee Williams will be seeking a nursing degree from Cox College this fall, and credits her mother as inspiration.
“When I was growing up, I remember my mom working long hours, going to school to become a Family Nurse Practitioner and raising four kids,” Baylee said.
Her mother is Cox Medical Center Branson’s current Administrative Director of Women’s Services, Tracey Williams. Baylee said she watched her mother help women overcome drug addiction and become loving and caring mothers for their children.
“She is the type of person that each of her patients will remember and I hope to make such a difference in my patients’ lives that they will remember me,” Baylee said. “Healthcare is not an easy career field but if you strive to make a difference in people’s lives, then it is perfect for you.”
Williams is one of 23 students the Skaggs Foundation will help enter Cox College’s nursing program this fall.
“Receiving this scholarship has motivated me to give my education my full effort in order to represent the honor and hard work of receiving this award and I deeply appreciate being a chosen candidate,” she said.
The fall scholarships from the foundation total over $15,000, with the summer semester scholarships totalling $8,000. Some scholarship winners are previously scholarship recipients who are continuing to advance their education.
Summer scholarship recipients are: Brooklynn Box, Rafe Dillard, Clarissa Fogelquist, Susanne Hill, Kristofor Kranjec, Collette Lavoi, Lauren Garrison and Amanda Wilcox. Fall scholarship recipients include: Hayley Adkins, Elizabeth Boldman, Brooklynn Box, Reagan Culver, Rafe Dillard, Angel Dowdy, Ellie Dunagan, William Foster, Lauren Garrison, Jared Gott, Susanne Hill, Kollin Kolb, Kristofor Kranjec, Collette Lavoi, Molly Meadows, Quinn Roberts, Riley Sadler, Maria Snowden, Abby Swofford, Quinn Swofford, Amanda Wilcox, Baylee Williams and Madison Wood.
The foundation was founded in 2002, and will pass more than half a million dollars in scholarships later this year.
