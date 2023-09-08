Atomic Tom’s Epic Emporium in Hollister celebrated being a part of the Hollister community with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Friday, Sept. 1.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Online Access
|$0.99
|for 30 days
|2 Months Online Access
|$1.98
|for 60 days
|3 Months Online Access
|$2.97
|for 90 days
|4 Months Online Access
|$3.96
|for 120 days
|5 Months Online Access
|$4.95
|for 150 days
|6 Months Online Access
|$5.94
|for 180 days
|7 Months Online Access
|$6.93
|for 210 days
|8 Months Online Access
|$7.92
|for 240 days
|9 Months Online Access
|$8.91
|for 270 days
|10 Months Online Access
|$9.90
|for 300 days
|11 Months Online Access
|$10.89
|for 330 days
|12 Months Online Access
|$11.88
|for 365 days
Atomic Tom’s Epic Emporium in Hollister celebrated being a part of the Hollister community with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Friday, Sept. 1.
The business, owned by Scott and Akiko Pratt, opened to the public on July 1, at 155 Symington Place, off of St. James Street in Hollister. The grand opening event featured food and music, and showcased the work of artisans and crafters who have items for sale in the shop.
Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Hagey spoke of the importance of small businesses within the community.
“Any time we get a chance to celebrate the economy and the growth of our economy and small business and entrepreneurs here in Hollister, that is a fantastic day,” Hagey said. “You’ve got a wonderful store. On behalf of the Hollister Chamber of Commerce, we just want to say welcome to Hollister. I want to thank everyone for coming out here to be a part of such a fantastic day.”
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss also took a moment to weigh in on the community and what makes it a successful place to live and do business.
“Hollister is where it’s at because of groups of people like this that are willing to be Hollister,” Ziegenfuss said. “We sincerely appreciate this. Your blood sweat and tears didn’t come easy. Hollister didn’t come easy. Thank you for doing this. Thank you for your confidence and thanks for everybody coming out to encourage you to continue to do what you’re doing.”
For more information about Atomic Tom’s Epic Emporium, visit their Facebook page, Atomic Tom’s Hollister Missouri.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.