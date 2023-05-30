City of Branson officials old and new joined with fire department personnel on Thursday, May 25, to celebrate the groundbreaking for the city’s long-awaited fourth fire station.
Fire Station #4 will be located on Champagne Blvd. in the city’s Ward 3.
“Fire Station #4 will be important to reducing fire and emergency response times throughout Branson,” Fire Chief Ted Martin said during the event. “While Fire Station #4 is located in southwest Branson, the addition of another complete station, equipped with manpower, resources and emergency vehicles, will enhance our current services that already excel in fire rescue operations, risk reduction and emergency preparedness.”
The Branson Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Construct Companies, LLC at their May 9, 2023, for $4.06 million for construction of the facility. The design contract for the building was $505,500 with Hoefer Welker, LLC. The overall project has a projected budget of $5 million.
“We’re excited to deliver on a promise,” Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The voters said yes to the public safety sales tax, now it’s our commitment back to get the fire engine which is on order, to hire the personnel, and to build the building. We’re excited that in the next 10 months or so we’ll be opening the doors to a new fire station.
“We’re recruiting firefighters right now, and it’s a hard environment to find people because people all across the country are hiring firefighters, and we want people to know Branson is a great place to have a career.”
The city’s current three fire stations include a fire captain, an engineer, and two firefighters staffing two fire engines and a ladder truck 24 hours a day. Including administration, operations, training, technical support, and emergency management, the fire department has 48 employees.
“I’m very proud of our voters for approving the public safety sales tax,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t have these advantages we have today; so thank you, thank you, thank you. Public safety has been and is today our public’s No. 1 concern. So we have focused our attention and dollars into improving public safety.”
Several Branson aldermen, who voted on the final contract approval, expressed their pleasure over the groundbreaking.
“It’s exciting,” Aldermen Cody Fenton said. “It’s been talked about for years, the public safety tax has been on the books for years, and it’s finally getting this done. When it was presented to us as something we could do, we didn’t hesitate. We double read and got it done because it was promised to our citizens.”
“This is a great thing for my ward, Ward 3,” Alderman Ralph LeBlanc said. “There have been so many people through the years who helped make this possible, who helped get the public safety tax passed, and now we can see the taxpayer’s money at work, and it’s exciting.”
In addition to local officials, state officials and their representatives joined in the event, including State Rep. Brian Seitz.
“Fire safety is extremely important all over the state of Missouri, but more so here in Branson because of the tourists we have coming in,” Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I believe this new facility is going to be a real help and be beneficial to those who will be served by our Branson fire personnel.”
The progress of the construction on the new fire station will be tracked on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, inside the Capital Project Tracker.
The current construction timetable should have the station opening for service in Spring 2024.
