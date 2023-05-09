The Taney County Sheriff’s Department captured two accused murderers from Kansas on Monday, May 8.
The deputies worked with the Hollister Police Department and Labette County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office to capture 32-year-old Clint Nibarger and 47-year-old Kimberly Thomas, both of Parsons, Kansas.
The duo are accused in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dakota Patton. They are charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The pair are in the Taney County Jail pending extradition to Labette County.
