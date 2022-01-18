A Merriam Woods man has been sentenced on federal child sex crime charges.
Mark Nicholas Cobb, 60, will spend the next 25 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.
Cobb pleaded guilty on June 23, 2021 to sexual exploitation of a minor. Cobb admitted he had been receiving and distributing child pornography.
Cobb became the subject of an investigation after multiple CyberTips about his online behavior.
A parent reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 16, 2017, their 9-year-old daughter had been contacted by Cobb through a social media application called “Secret Chat - Talk To Strangers.” Facebook reported Cobb on March 5, 2019, for a Facebook Messenger conversation which contained possible images of child pornography. On Dec. 17, 2019, Google reported to federal authorities a file of possible child pornography was stored on Cobb’s Google Photos account, which investigators later confirmed as child pornography.
A search warrant was executed at Cobb’s home and found child pornography videos and images on a cell phone belonging to Cobb. They also found images and videos of Cobb which included children.
The case is part of the Department of Justice’s ongoing “Project Safe Childhood.” The investigation was carried out by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.
