The Branson Police Department announced a check of sex offenders on Halloween 2022 had 25% out of compliance with laws related to the holiday.
In a posting to social media, the BPD said they had conducted compliance checks on 28 sex offenders, with seven of them in some kind of violation. The department said they would be presenting charges to the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office for the seven.
Missouri state law prohibits sex offenders from participating in Halloween activities or put up warnings including:
- Avoiding all Halloween related contacts with children;
- They are required to stay inside their residence from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. unless they have “just cause” to leave including work or medical emergency;
- Posting a sign stating “No candy or treats at this residence.”
- Leaving all outside residential lighting off during the evening.
Branson Interim Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News the violations related to lighting and not being at the residence, such as an offender who had gone out to pick up his dinner and had not returned to the residence by the restricted time. He added at least one offender was not at home and did not appear to be living at the address listed on their documentation, meaning they could have moved and not updated registration.
Schmitt said none of the violations involved any contact with children.
