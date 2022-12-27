Santa may have been visiting the most chimneys on Christmas eve, but the Branson Fire Rescue squads came in a close second.
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 announced the B-shift on Christmas Eve set a department record by responding to 66 calls for service in a 24-hour period. The department responded to a total of 154 emergency and non-emergency calls for service during the Thursday morning to Monday morning time period.
“The firefighters responded to a huge amount of fire calls over the Christmas holiday due to the extreme cold temperatures,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This meant that the firefighters and our apparatus were out in the extreme temperatures over the three-day time period responding primarily to automatic fire alarms caused by frozen and broken sprinkler pipes. We actually had calls stacking at times as firefighters simply made entry, turned the water service off, and responded to the next call.”
The majority of the calls came from buildings with fire alarms or water flow alarms set off by breaks in frozen sprinkler pipes or water line breaks.
“We put out notice several days in advance through the media, social media and personal phone calls to send out the warning about the extreme temperatures, encouraging businesses to keep the heat turned up and to monitor their buildings,” Martin said. “This type of incident causes a lot of unnecessary water damage.
“Our firefighters are dedicated to providing excellent service, and this includes the holidays!”
The firefighters responded to one residential trailer fire during the 96 hour holiday period. Other calls for service included a few minor motor vehicle collisions and one stalled elevator.
