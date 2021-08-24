Three people injured, two in serious condition, following a head-on collision near Ridgedale on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Patricia Morris, 35, of Berryville, Arkansas, was driving a 2007 Ram 2500 eastbound on Missouri Highway 86 at 7 a.m., four miles west of Ridgedale, Missouri, when she lost control on the wet roadway, crossed the center line and had a head-on collision with a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Christopher Williamson, 42, of Palmura, Missouri, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to a Facebook post on Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s page, at 7:08 a.m. their crews responded with Taney County Ambulance District and MSHP to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 86 near Table Rock Lake involving two trucks and an empty horse trailer.
There was one passenger in each of the vehicles, according to the MSHP report. Kyle Eckler, 33, of Shelbyville, Missouri, was a passenger in the Ford F-250 and Robert Brothers, 34, of Harrison, was a passenger in the 2007 Ram 2500.
The MSHP report states Williamson did not have injuries from the accident.
Eckler suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson by private vehicle.
According to the WTCFPD Facebook post, there were two people trapped in one of the trucks. WTCFPD extricated the two from the truck.
Morris and Brothers suffered serious injuries and were both transported to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield by ambulance, according to the MSHP report.
MSHP reports all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Missouri Highway 86 was completely shut down for around two hours, according to the WTCFPD post.
