A Branson woman has released her first book, hoping to encourage others who are facing significant challenges in their lives to overcome them like she has done.
Author Heather Haygood has published, “The Love Journey,” and is hoping to help those suffering from past traumas learn to love themselves and find a way to feel loved and confident in every aspect of their lives.
“I was a single mom for several years,” Haygood said. “I was having a lot of personal problems. I would find myself in situations, where with my work relationships people would be taking advantage of me. I felt like every relationship I was in was fairly toxic.”
Haygood said she reached a point where she began to wonder what she was doing wrong that brought so many toxic people and relationships into her life.
“So I reached out to a woman I read about her in a magazine,” Haygood said. “It was Empowered Woman magazine or something similar, which I saw at a grocery store. I emailed her and basically said to her ‘I recognize there’s toxicity in my life, but I don’t know how to get off the rollercoaster ride.’”
The woman responded by making some assumptions about Haygood’s life, which despite their never meeting Haygood confirmed were very accurate, such as not doing things like doing her hair every day or taking care of her physical health.
“Everything she asked, from someone who never laid eyes on me, the answer was yes, yes, yes, yes,” Haygood said. “I went through things she sent like ‘Take care of yourself like you’re valuable.’ Then she sent me affirmations, some “I am” statements, and told me that where I felt the most emotional response was where your mistruth is.
“I read through them out loud and read ‘I was made to love and be loved.’ And I started crying and I realized that’s where my personal mistruth is. What is that? It meant I didn’t think I was valuable, so that’s why people were walking all over me, taking advantage of me.”
She said she had to confront those feelings, which came from a very difficult childhood.
“I grew up in a home where my father was an alcoholic and my biological mother abandoned me when I was 3,” Haygood said. “My biological father was very abusive to me. There were people who knew about it and did nothing about it. That sent a message to me that I was not valuable. Childhood teaches you about respect, personal worth, your belief in who God is. I had a lot of things that were not true that I had applied to my life.”
Haygood said unlike many today who would have taken the position of being a victim and using that to excuse her mistakes, she took a hard look at her life to see the things that needed to be changed to get where she wanted her life to go.
“It was probably two months after I had started weekly phone calls with my mentor Connie,” Haygood said. “Because of the way I grew up I was a fighter, so if someone called me a victim, I would get very offended. Finally about two months in I woke up in the middle of the night and realized if nothing was my fault, then I am subject to everything and everyone. I am the world’s biggest victim, I have zero power to change my life or build anything that I want. I can’t do anything.”
She realized she was walking in unforgiveness and putting a wall between herself and the good people in her life. She said until she hit a point of desperation, she wasn’t teachable, because she was afraid of being hurt.
Haygood began to write down her thinking because it helped her progress from negative words and thoughts to positive statements about herself.
“It was something I didn’t have to go to counseling to do, because I could do it every day,” she said. “I actually had my kids say positive affirmations about themselves before they went to school every day. I thought ‘Why didn’t I do that for myself?’”
She said another revelation which helped her make necessary changes was realizing her daughters were watching how she was living.
“My oldest three are girls,” she said. “I always said if you can grasp one truth really well, it can dispel a thousand lies. One powerful truth. My oldest at the time was 11, and I never considered she was actually watching me and would become me if I didn’t change things. They would grow up and be me, and would I be happy with who they had become? No.
“I didn’t want them to be weak, and afraid of the world, and full of fear about relationships. I wanted them to be powerful, loving women, who could stand in their place with purpose and pour out compassion.”
She said she began to look for ways to turn her thoughts away from herself and into helping others, and she began inviting people who were dealing with issues she had faced to her house for dinner, so she could connect with them. She didn’t realize she was giving them anything more than prayer and a meal.
She said she began to try and model herself after a woman who became a surrogate grandmother to her.
“I remember as a child looking at her and she was so loving, and caring, and was always on the phone praying for someone,” Haygood said. “One day when I was 10 I was crying in her kitchen saying ‘I wish I could be like you because I can’t love people like you.’ And she said ‘Honey, you don’t come here knowing how to love, you have to learn how to love.”
She said God has provided her with times on her love journey where He shows her how far she’s come from where she was at the beginning, and she tries to get others to see the healing as well on their journeys.
“I’ve had a lot of those revelations,” Haygood said. “I always think when you’re doing your work you’re looking down, and I tell people every now and then you have to poke your head up and see where you’re at. But at times we get to where we look up and say ‘How did I get here?’”
She said she’s been a writer since she was a child and the book is an opportunity to use the gift she’s been given to write to give back.
“I feel like when I’m writing, I’m doing the thing I’m supposed to do,” Haygood said. “I started to write my life’s story, but then I felt uncomfortable because it was too much about me, and I didn’t want that. Then I read through one of my older journals and there was a moment where I was kind of frustrated. I realized I’d overcome, I’ve been through all of this, I’ve healed, I’m getting life back on track, and now what?
“I went through all of that, I’m wiser for it, I’m stronger for it. So I was praying about it, and I saw myself on a stage and saw all these women’s faces, and I realized that’s what the book is here to do. It’s to give me a chance to be a voice for women, so they can find what I have been given.”
But Haygood also acknowledges her life experiences allow her to be able to minister to all kinds of people.
“A preacher tells me ‘What makes this journey for you really special is how you can relate to so many people,” Haygood said. “You can relate to a hungry woman in Africa who is struggling to eat because you’ve struggled to eat. You can relate to women who were abused, to women who have been poor, to women who have had parents who were addicts.’”
She said she learned sharing your story from a position where you can truly relate to the experience of another person, people respect and trust the information a lot more because of the shared experiences.
Haygood hopes when someone reads her book, they take away an understanding about what love truly is and how to apply it to their lives.
“Love is something that we are looking for in our lives,” she said. “We all need it as part of our human existence, we are relational creatures.”
Haygood said at the end of the day, she wants to make sure she leaves her children with a good legacy, so she’s trying to still learn all she can to pass along that wisdom.
Haygood’s husband, Dominic, told Branson Tri-Lakes News one thing which really touched him as he helped as a proofreader while she wrote the book is how the book was pointed at the reader.
“The book is so good at digging into your journey, not her journey,” Dominic said. “Her journey is the framework, the outline of truth that is in there. The book is about your life. You start asking yourself questions like ‘Did my mother respect me?’ and ‘Was my father interested in me?’ You start peeling back the layers of life.”
“The Love Journey” by H.S. Haygood is available through Amazon and at HSHaygood.com, including an opportunity for readers to download the first chapter of the book when they sign up for Heather’s newsletter.
