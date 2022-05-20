The Branson Police Department is a bit more hairy.
The department announced the addition of a new K9 officer to replace K9 Tygo, who retired from the department in January following a congestive heart failure diagnosis. Tygo retired to the home of his partner, Officer Brendan Gamble, who needed a new partner to serve the community.
Gamble’s new partner is K9 Flex.
Gamble and Flex completed a nine-week training program at the Kasseburg Canine Training Center in Alabama, which allowed Gamble to not only learn to work with his new partner but also become certified as a K9 Instructor. This means the Branson Police Department can do initial training for future K9 officers, recertification training, and provide other benefits to the department’s K9 unit.
K9 Flex is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois. He has been trained in detection of narcotics and is trained for patrol work. He will be used for tracking, searching, handler protection, apprehension, and detention.
K9 Flex will make his debut with the public in June during National Law Enforcement Week at Silver Dollar City. The city’s other K9 team, Officer Ward and K9 Cobra, will also be on hand at the Silver Dollar City event.
