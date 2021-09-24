A Branson man is in the Taney County Jail facing kidnapping and other charges related to an incident that took place on Saturday, Sept. 11..
The Branson Police Department said in court documents Richard Olufemi Ogunsalu, 31, attacked his girlfriend in a home on Hamlet Road in Branson.
A felony complaint filed in Taney County Court charges Ogunsalu with one count of first degree kidnapping, one count of second degree domestic assault, three counts of third degree domestic assault, one count of first degree stalking, one count of harassment in the first degree, and one count of resisting arrest.
Court documents say that Ogunsalu “did knowingly cause physical injury” to his girlfriend.
According to a probable cause statement, Ogunsalu’s girlfriend told police he “had assaulted her in the past” and that she was scared of him, so she snuck out of their residence and fled. She said she turned off her cell phone because he uses it to track her location.
The girlfriend hid underneath a tree at 263 Buccaneer Road in Branson, but Ogunsalu was able to find her. She told police in the statement Ogunsalu sat on her back and lectured her about being a poor mother. She tried to escape, but Ogunsalu grabbed her by the neck and began choking her for about 10 seconds. The girlfriend stated that she felt like she was losing consciousness.
The girlfriend said when she was able to stand, Ogunsalu hit her in the side of the head with his hand. Ogunsalu then threw the woman’s phone into the woods.
The woman stated to police she returned to the home with Ogunsalu out of fear of further assault. She was able to talk Ogunsalu into leaving. After he left, she fled to a nearby gas station and called police.
Police say that Ogunsalu confirmed he tracked the woman to her hiding location, but claimed she was “passed out drunk.” He said when he tried to pick her up to “take her back” to their residence, she spit in his face and punched him. Ogunsalu claimed his girlfriend threatened to walk into the roadway and that’s when he “snatched her up” to keep her safe.
Ogunsalu claimed all the injuries to his girlfriend came from a fight the previous week at a Springfield area bar.
Officers later returned to Ogunsalu’s apartment, and when they knocked on the door, observed a light turning on inside the residence. Ogunsalu’s vehicle was present and unlocked.
The police then announced their presence, telling Ogunsalu that he was under arrest and that he should come outside to officers. When he did not respond, police announced a K9 officer would be released into the home. After no answer, Ogunsalu’s girlfriend gave permission to search the residence, and the K9 alerted on a closed bedroom door.
Ogunsalu eventually came out of the closet and surrendered to the officers where he was taken into custody.
Officers stated in court documents Ogunsalu threatened to “run down” police officers twice, and was a flight risk because he told police he was considering returning to California due to the previous resisting arrest charge. The probable cause statement notes Ogunsalu has an outstanding resisting arrest charge from earlier in 2021.
Prosecutors said in the felony complaint that the kidnapping charge is valid because Ogunsalu removed the alleged victim from the area on Buccaneer Road without her consent, assaulted her and put her in fear of further assault should she resist his taking her to another location.
If convicted on the kidnapping charge, Ogunsalu could face up to life in prison. The second degree domestic assault could bring two to seven years; the third degree charges could merit two to four years on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by Taney County Assistant Prosecutor Kelli Anderson. No attorney of record is listed in Missouri Casenet for Ogunsalu.
Ogunsalu remains in the Taney County Jail.
