Branson’s Public Works will be conducting their annual street maintenance during the month of November.
A map has been posted on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov, showing the areas of construction.
The roads chosen for the 2022 repair month were determined by the city’s Pavement Management Plan, which prioritizes streets most in need of repair.
Crews will mill the street and then repave the designated areas. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and there will be traffic detoured around construction areas. Residents of subdivisions where work will take place will be informed not to park their vehicles along the side of the street during work hours.
Residents of subdivisions where work is taking place are asked to be extra cautious while driving around the work sites.
Work crews will keep one lane of the roads open during construction times, however, drivers should seek alternative routes to avoid delays.
All work is weather dependent.
More information is available from the city of Branson’s Public Works/Engineering Department by calling 417-337-8559.
