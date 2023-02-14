Residents of Stone and Taney counties who have relied on a local non-profit health system, will soon find it’s easier to meet needs in their healthcare.
Faith Community Health announced they are updating their patient fee schedule to make it easier and more accessible to area residents. The benefits are for both new and existing patients of the healthcare charity, and will help those with limited or no health insurance obtain quality healthcare.
“In updating the fee schedule, the charitable clinic and FCH board considered various factors like market trends, patient assistance programs, Medicaid, current Federal Poverty Limits, and minimum wage,” FCH Executive Director Kyle David said in a statement. “We also used an indicator called ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. This indicator better describes our patients who often have limited or no health insurance due to their hourly jobs and inability to qualify for Medicaid.”
The cost of a visit to the clinic is based on the household income of patients along with the number of household residents. There are four levels of charge: $30, $50, $75, or $100.
“The Mission of FCH is the care for the body, mind, and spirit. Access to care is critical in executing the mission,” Taney County Health Department Executive Director Lisa Marshall said. “The board wants FCH to be the first and best choice for those who feel limited due to lack of insurance. A full review of patient rates and services is part of ensuring we are doing more than just opening our doors, we want to offer great care at a cost that is accessible and sustainable in our patients daily budget.”
