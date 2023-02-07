For one Branson High School graduate, in rabidly passionate Kansas City Chiefs country, the choice of who to root for in Super Bowl LVII is a no-brainer.
He’ll be clad in Philadelphia Eagles midnight green.
Why?
Because for Brad Cantwell, BHS Class of 1974, he has to root for his son-in-law: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
“I’ve become an Eagles fan in the last two years,” Cantwell told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Cantwell and his wife Debbie shared how their daughter Brett met Sirianni, watching them move around the country for his career, and how a family trip to Florida turned into a sSuper opportunity.
“Brett graduated from the University of Missouri in 2009 and when she graduated she took a job as a teacher in Kansas City,” Cantwell said. “Nick was the offensive quality control coach for the Chiefs, which is like the lowest rung of the coaches. Basically, they do anything the head coach wants them to do. Brett and Nick lived in the same apartment complex near the Plaza and I think Brett originally met Nick at a bar on the Plaza.”
Cantwell said initially Brett wasn’t very interested in Nick when he initially began pursuing her.
“Not even when she heard he was a coach for the Chiefs,” Cantwell said. “I don’t think that really interested her that much.”
Eventually, Brett agreed to casually date Sirianni, and according to Debbie they attended a wedding together the following summer and decided to get serious, and were married two years later.
“That was the year when Romeo was the head coach, and they had a 2 and 14 season, so they fired Romeo and that’s when Andy Reid came in and decided to bring his own people in," Cantwell said.
The Cantwells had to watch their almost-son-in-law go back to square one in his career after being fired for the only time in his coaching career.
“They got married and they moved to San Diego because he had to start at the ground floor in San Diego as offensive quality control,” Cantwell said.
Sirianni again had to work up to quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, and was part of the team’s move to Los Angeles.
It was during this time Sirianni made a connection with Frank Reich, who took Sirianni and his family to Indianapolis when Reich was named the Colts head coach.
After the 2021 season, the Cantwells were heading to Florida for a vacation when their other children decided to bring their families to Florida, and the Siriannis decided to join. They had no idea at the time their lives were about to have a significant change.
“We were all in Fort Lauderdale and I can remember picking them up from the airport and the minute I saw Nick, he was not happy,” Cantwell said. “When I asked him what was wrong, he said he thought he was going to get an interview for a head coaching job but his agent called and told him he didn’t think he would get any head coaching interviews for the year. He was not happy.”
The family went to the beach the next day, and were sitting on the beach when Sirianni’s phone rang with a call from All-Pro quarterback Philip Rivers, who had been the starting quarterback for the Colts the previous season. Rivers told his Sirianni he was retiring from the league.
“So now he’s sitting at the beach, hearing he’s not getting a head coaching interview, now Philip Rivers is retiring from the Colts, and he’s a little depressed,” Cantwell said.
Cantwell said after a down day, the entire situation turned around with one more call.
“He got a call from his agent, and he said the Eagles organization had called, and that [owner] Jeffrey Lurie had a place in Palm Beach [47 miles away] and they wanted to know if he could come up for an interview,” Cantwell said. “But by that point they’d interviewed about 10 people and the word was Josh McDaniels was going to be hired. Apparently they started to have second thoughts.”
So the agent called back and asked if Nick could drive up the following day to meet with Lurie, Eagles GM Howie Roseman, and multiple other members of the team’s leadership.
Sirianni borrowed his in-law’s car and drove up the highway for a four hour interview.
“We’re hanging out at the house and Nick came home and I asked about it,” Cantwell said. “Nick said he thought the interview went really well.”
He said Sirianni had only been home a few minutes when his agent called to ask if he could go back to Palm Beach the next afternoon for another interview. He came back and told his family he thought the second interview also went well. Cantwell said they started seeing rumblings on the internet the team was impressed with Sirianni after the second interview.
He said the next day Sirianni gets a call from Howie Roseman asking if he could talk to Lurie in 15 minutes. The family had left for a yacht club for lunch when the call came in.
“I can vividly remember him taking the call and him walking by the pool, and then hanging up and walking over to Brett and giving her a big hug,” Cantwell said. “That’s when I knew he got it.”
Cantwell said they didn’t know much about the infamous Philadelphia sports fans.
“We found out pretty quickly the media in Philadelphia is pretty unforgiving,” Cantwell said. “And then he started out at 2 and 5, and that’s when he talked about planting seeds and flowers would come up from the soil, and they were all over him.”
Since that inauspicious start, Sirianni’s Eagles have a 21-6 record, including a 14-3 record this season, the best regular season record in franchise history.
Cantwell said they’ve come to love the fans and the city.
“We’ve come to really like Philadelphia,” Cantwell said. “They live in South Jersey and we really like that area.”
Cantwell said while he roots for the Chiefs, he was more a St. Louis football fan, first with the St. Louis Cardinals and later with the Rams. When the Rams left, he lost interest in football for a while until Nick came along and they would follow the teams Nick was coaching.
He said he and his wife were in Florida during the playoff season so they weren’t in Springfield until they drove home Sunday, and he anticipated hearing from his friends, who almost all are heavy Kansas City Chiefs fans.
“Before the Super Bowl, they were following the Eagles,” Cantwell said. “But the die-hard Chiefs fans aren’t going to be rooting for the birds. I get it, though.”
He said they would be spending about half the week in Springfield before traveling to the Super Bowl, and win or lose, they would be proud of their son-in-law.
“I think the Eagles are considered the underdogs going against Patrick Mahomes, who could be the best quarterback in the NFL,” Cantwell said. “But the [Eagles] have really come together. Nick’s accountability and his competitiveness, and his core principles, have made it a close knit team.”
Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 5:30 on Sunday.
