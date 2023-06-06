The celebration of law enforcement officers is making its annual return to Branson from June 10 to June 18.
National Law Enforcement Week 2023 is going to cover a large variety of events across Branson and the region. The celebration will include events just for law enforcement members and their families, while others will welcome members of the general public to meet the officers.
“We strive to provide a weeklong family atmosphere where law enforcement families can get together in a fun and safe environment,” NLEW Chairman Tim Medlin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We also each year honor several families of either fallen officers or those of injured officers for their sacrifices by bringing them to Branson.”
Medlin said the event draws officers and their families from across the country.
“During National Law Enforcement Week we average officers and their families from over 30 states,” Medlin said.
Many of the scheduled events for law enforcement members and their families during the week feature some of Branson’s biggest shows. Shepherd of the Hills, Clay Cooper, SIX, Presleys’ Country Jubilee , The Duttons, Legends in Concert, the Showboat Branson Belle, and Pierce Arrow shows will all host special nights for law enforcement. Silver Dollar City will be offering a free one-day admission during the week to any member of law enforcement with valid ID, and will make the same offer for White Water, with discounted admissions for family members available.
Businesses outside of Branson itself will also be making special offers for law enforcement and their families, such as the SnowFlex Park north of Branson, which will give free admission to members of law enforcement and $15 discount admission for their immediate family members.
The public will be able to participate or observe several events during the week.
A parade of law enforcement vehicles will take place on Branson Landing Thursday, June 15. The “2023 Light Cruise” will begin at 8 p.m. and have various agencies, who are attending the week of events, parading down the Landing’s main walkway with their emergency lights running. After the parade, some units will park near the fountain for a ceremony and give the public a chance to meet and take photos with law enforcement officers.
The public will be able to watch the motorcycle training and competition, which will be held in the parking lot of TJ Maxx on Branson Hills Parkway. Opening day of training is June 16, with training and competition in head to head and individual events. The competitions will be in the expert, advanced, motor officer, metric, and open division.
A 5K/10K run will take place on Saturday, June 17. The run will take place at the Dewey Short Visitor Center by Table Rock Lake starting at 7:30 a.m. The run will follow the trail course out and back. Cost to run in the 5K is $35, or in the 10K is $40, and information on the run and registration can be found at lawenforcementweek.com.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt shared it means a lot to him for the event to be hosted in his town.
“I have always been excited to be a part of Law Enforcement Week in Branson,” Schmitt said. “Several businesses in the area provide outstanding discounts to active and retired law enforcement officers and families to thank them for their service. To have an entire community devoted to honoring our profession means more than I can express. We are truly blessed to enjoy the community support and it makes me proud to help share that with other officers from around the country.”
Medlin said the Branson business community has been key in the planning of the week.
“We operate entirely from donations from several different sources but mainly from small groups or individuals,” Medlin said “The Branson business community has been wonderful for providing deep discounts to many attractions, lodging, and other events for Law Enforcement families.Without that commitment we could not host this event. We intend for this to be an annual event focused on national participation.”
Up to date information about the events through the week can be found on the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/LawEnforcementRecognition. Details on hotels and other items can be found at lawenforcementweek.org.
