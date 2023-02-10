The drama behind the opening of a Taco Habitat restaurant in Branson has begun another chapter with the federal government seizing cash and property of owner John Michael Felts.
Felts, owner of multiple restaurants in Southwest Missouri including Hot Cluckers, Bourbon & Beale, and Taco Habitat, has been accused of fraudulently applying to gain Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While no criminal charges have been filed against Felts as of press time, the government has seized a number of properties related to their investigation. The government claims some of the PPP funds were used in the purchase of the items.
Court documents show IRS seizures in the case related to Branson:
- A 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was purchased from funds obtained from the loan to Taco Habitat Branson LLC. The Jeep was in the possession of Jason and Sara Bucher in Branson, and it has been seized by authorities.
- A 2021 Subaru Outback in the possession of Kenny Felts of Branson was seized because over $40,000 was transferred by Felts to pay off a loan on a Jeep Wrangler, which was traded in for another Wrangler, which was then traded in for the Subaru.
- In June 2021, funds were transferred by Felts to partially cover a wire for $50,000 for a boat purchase. A $1.3 million yacht was seized in Branson.
According to the Small Business Administration, Taco Habitat Branson LLC received a $310,000 loan designated for payroll. Federal investigators claim Felts claimed he had employees and was in operation at the time of the loans when the business was not functioning.
Felts told Branson Tri-Lakes News he wishes could tell his side of the story but he deferred official comment to his attorney Abe McGull.
“Mr Felts has been cooperating with authorities in an investigation into a business associate that conducted improper business transactions,” McGull said. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, he cannot comment further.”
According to the city of Branson’s website, the Taco Habitat construction project has a land disturbance permit, but no other construction permits.
Felts has also been served with eviction papers for the Taco Habitat location in Springfield because of $57,000 in unpaid rent.
