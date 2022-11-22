Cox Medical Center Branson announced their addition of a new speech pathologist.
Sarah Myers will be primarily working with adults who deal with speech issues following an accident, injury, or stroke. She also works with patients on stuttering and speech difficulties due to dementia.
Myers also helps patients who have trouble eating or swallowing following a stroke or cancer treatment. She recently had success with a patient who had a hardening of tissues in the throat due to radiation treatments for cancer.
“We worked hard together through myofascial release therapy to help break up those hard spots,” Myers said.. “He was so excited to finally be able to enjoy a cold beer! It’s my goal to give patients back that confidence! We’re in this together.”
Myers has also been trained in the “Speak Out” program through the Parkinson Voice Project to help those who are suffering from Parkinson’s Disease be able to continue to speak as their disease progresses.
“I try to treat people as a whole person – not only their voice,” she said. “It’s not only about getting them to speak again but I want them to feel better again. I can get you there!”
Myers meets with patients only through a referral from a primary care physician. Anyone who is in need of speech therapy and would like more information about Myers’ services, call 417-335-7274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.