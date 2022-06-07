Camping enthusiasts across the region are going to have a new location to get their gear.
Camping World announced they will be coming to Branson before the end of 2022 as part of a seven state expansion project.
“We are committed to strategically and profitably expanding our sales and service presence to capitalize on the 11 million plus installed RV owner base along with the tremendous growth of new entrants to the lifestyle,” Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World, said in a press statement.
The Branson location is one of two Missouri locations the company plans to build in 2022, with the other opening near Cape Girardeau.
“The expansion in these seven states is yet another step in our continued growth towards operating in the 48 contiguous states,” Lemonis said. “Our sales and service infrastructure will also support the soon to be launched RVs.com digital offering by ensuring we can reach all Americans interested in the lifestyle through both locations offering service, collision, maintenance, and parts as well as our newly launched mobile service initiative.”
Scott Starrett with Taney County Planning and Zoning told Branson Tri-Lakes News that Camping World applied for a land disturbance application and has received a permit for a location south of Meeks on Sunrise Drive north of Branson. Camping World provided the county with proposed plans but has not filed a final construction application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.