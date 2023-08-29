weather radio repeater.jpg

Amateur radio operators who volunteer as severe weather spotters for the National Weather Service have had challenges for years communicating with NWS headquarters in Springfield because of terrain and the radio repeater available for sending reports.

Currently, a spotter will need to be on one frequency to communicate with other local operators, then they will need to change the frequency on a repeater operated by the local Tri-Lakes Amateur Radio Club to communicate with a repeater station in Fordland, Missouri which connects to the National Weather Service. 

