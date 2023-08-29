Amateur radio operators who volunteer as severe weather spotters for the National Weather Service have had challenges for years communicating with NWS headquarters in Springfield because of terrain and the radio repeater available for sending reports.
Currently, a spotter will need to be on one frequency to communicate with other local operators, then they will need to change the frequency on a repeater operated by the local Tri-Lakes Amateur Radio Club to communicate with a repeater station in Fordland, Missouri which connects to the National Weather Service.
The new repeater will allow direct communication to Springfield on a full-time dedicated frequency for Skywarn reports.
“We’ve never had a true, good functioning repeater in Taney County for Skywarn,” Michael Blake with Southwest Missouri Regional Skywarn told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is a new addition, something that is overdue, something that needs to be done.”
Blake said the Skywarn group, which is fully endorsed by the National Weather Service, provides key assistance to the NWS in the event of severe storms.
“The weather service has a lot of technically advanced equipment with radar, but they need confirmation from ground sources like law enforcement or amateur radio sources,” Blake said. “We can help them determine things like the actual size of hail detected by radar.”
He also said because of the curvature of the Earth, the radar beam’s straight line can’t always reach low enough to determine some of the weather elements. In some cases, the beam can only get down to 2,000 feet above the ground, so the radar can’t pick up lower lying conditions.
The landscape is also part of the problem for the repeater, as Taney County’s hills and valleys make it challenging for a straight-line radio signal.
“Even though the main skywarn repeater has a large range, if you get in some of the holes in the Branson and Taney County area you can’t talk to the current repeater,” Blake said. “The new addition is closer and is linked together full time. What is transmitted on the new repeater will also transmit on all the main 11 repeaters linked together for Skywarn operations.”
Blake hopes the new repeater will be in place within the next six months, but they have to wait for legal matters involving donated tower space to be settled.
“We haven’t got it put together yet,” Blake said. “However, we have enough money raised to raise and pay for the tower installer and things like that, so when we get the clearance from the lawyers we’ll start to immediately get the repeater in place.”
He added that while funds are raised for the repeater, the equipment is mostly used items found by members of Skywarn or amateur radio groups, and additional funds could be used to purchase new or upgraded equipment before installation.
“We always need funding,” Blake said. “Our system runs on donations from area radio enthusiasts and those who follow our weather reports.”
He said the operations of the repeaters have increasing costs related to electricity and other necessities, and equipment can break or need replacement.
Donations to help maintain and improve the Regional Skywarn network can be made through multiple sources. Donations can be made directly through the organization’s website, n0nws.com (that’s a zero, not a capital O,) but these donations are not tax-deductible.
If a donor wants to make a tax deductible donation, they can contact the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and ask to donate to the Southern Missouri Emergency Communications Fund. CFO is online at cfozarks.org or by calling 417-864-6199.
