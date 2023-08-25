The Branson Police Department is looking for the public’s help with a group of alleged scammers who have been victimizing residents and visitors.
BPD reported on Monday, Aug. 21, they located and stopped a group of suspects from Eastern Europe who had been reported for selling fake gold jewelry to victims, using a con the scammers were “stranded” in Branson and needed help.
During the stop, the department was able to seize a large amount of cash and other evidence to back up the allegations against the group.
The BPD is asking members of the public who may have been victimized by the scammers to contact the department. An officer will reach out to confirm details of interactions with the group and determine if the interaction took place within the BPD’s jurisdiction.
Visit the police department’s website at https://bransonmo.gov/police and click on the “Online Crime Reporting” link to provide information to the department.
Police officials want to encourage residents and visitors who are approached by those asking for money to recommend the person visit the appropriate assistance agency in the community. If you’re unsure what to do, reach out to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.