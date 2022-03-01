Four people filed on the opening day of filing for county elected offices for the open Presiding Commissioner seat.
Current Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield has repeatedly told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he will not be seeking another term.
The four who have filed to replace Scofield are: Nick Plummer, Ken Roten, W. Alex McCaley, and Noah Prahlow.
The only other competitive county race on day one was the race for County Clerk, with both previously declared candidates Shanna Tilley and Stephanie Spencer filing their paperwork to replace outgoing clerk Donna Neeley.
The other candidates to file on day one in Taney County were all incumbents: Circuit Clerk Amy Strahan; Recorder of Deeds Jody Stahl; Prosecuting Attorney William “Dub” Duston; Auditor David Clark; and Collector Mona Cope. Associate Circuit Judges Tiffany Yarnell and Eric Eighmy also filed for another term.
“Four years flies by!” Stahl told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This has been the favorite job I’ve ever had and I hope to continue serving the public in this capacity.”
Prosecuting Attorney Duston agreed with Stahl.
“I’ve enjoyed the first term immensely and I’m excited at the possibility of serving in this position for another four years,” Duston said. “To serve the people of Taney County in this job means a great deal to me, personally.”
Stone County has only one competitive race after day one. Presiding Commissioner Mark Maples is running for another term, and he is going to be facing off against Mike Cooper.
Incumbents also dominate the list from Stone County. Registering on day one are County Clerk Denise Dickens; Circuit Clerk Mechelee Lebow; Collector Anna Burk; Recorder of Deeds Amy Jo Larson; Treasurer Kristi Stephens; and Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby.
David Wilson filed for Northern Road Commissioner, and the county’s two associate judges, Eric Chavez and Alan Blankenship, have also filed for another term.
The last day to register for county offices is March 29 at 5 p.m..
State Representatives for the region, Brian Seitz, Brad Hudson, and Travis Smith, have all filed for re-election.
