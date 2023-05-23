The Forsyth class of 2023 had their graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 19, at the Mansion Theatre in Branson.
The ceremony started with the processional, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance led by class president Gemma Reding. There was an introduction of the speaker by Superintendent of Forsyth Schools Jeff Mingus.
The Commencement address was given by Forsyth class of 2000 alumni Ryan Sanders. Following the commencement speech, there was a presentation of five distinguished graduates. Two students were chosen from the five distinguished graduates to give addresses to the class. Graduating addresses were given by McKenna Carter and Macy Sanders.
High School Principal Chris Padgett then presented the class of 2023. Members of the Forsyth Board of Education presented diplomas as Forsyth High School Assistant Principal Phillip Guy called each graduates name.
After all the students received their diplomas, Reding once again took to the stage for the turning of the tassels.
