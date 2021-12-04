A new Italian restaurant has opened up on Branson Landing.
Ramata Italian, which bills itself as “Branson’s Premiere Lakeside Fine Dining Restaurant,” has opened in the former Famous Dave’s location across from Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar.
“We are very excited to open Ramata Italian at Branson Landing, Branson has not had an Italian fine dining establishment, we are ecstatic to fill that need for locals and tourists in southern Missouri,” Rick Huffman, president of Ramata’s parent company HCW, said in a press statement.
The over 7,600 square foot restaurant will include an additional patio along Lake Taneycomo featuring a fire pit, along with a chef’s table, private dining room, and a bar. The restaurant will feature a 500 bottle glass wine case to feature Italian wines.
There will also be a special pick-up area near the main entrance for to-go orders.
The restaurant menu includes homemade pastas, and fish that are flown in from Hawaii specifically for Ramata.
The dinner menu features Italian fare and Ramata’s signature item, meatballs.
The bar will feature hand-crafted cocktails, coffee drinks, and wine.
A lunch menu will include soups, salads, pizza, pastas, and hand-crafted sandwiches. There is also a children’s menu available.
Menus and online reservations will be available through their website, ramataitalian.com.
