The city of Branson will be conducting the next phase of under-grounding utilities along the 76 Country Boulevard strip between Presleys’ Country Jubilee and the Branson Ferris Wheel starting Jan. 5.
The construction is part of the city’s efforts to enhance the visual aesthetics of the area.
The project will cost $1.7 million, which is being funded through the 76 Entertainment CID (or Community Improvement District.)
The CID is a standalone political entity who has a working agreement with the city; so the city cannot dictate the spending of the funds but can accept them from the CID. In total, the CID owed the city $8.5 million as of August 2020 for items completed on the third phase of the project, with an agreement of $500,000 per year to be paid on that amount.
The under-grounding project spent $223,668 for design work with the remainder of the $1.7 million project’s cost for construction work.
The project is scheduled to be completed in April 2022 unless winter precipitation and cold temperatures delay the process.
Residents are warned traffic delays will take place in the construction area. Lane closures, equipment trucks, and crews working the area will cause traffic issues.
A city statement said construction crews will work to make sure there is as minimal impact on businesses in the area as possible.
