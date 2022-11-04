The Branson Veterans Parade will be taking place downtown, resulting in several road closures ahead of the event, and it will mark the end of an era for the parade.
Parade Director Bob Sarver will be stepping down after a decade at the helm of the event. Sarver will be handing the reins to Army veteran Michael Kremper after the conclusion of this year’s event.
“It’s long overdue,” Sarver told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve enjoyed all 10 years of it, but you reach a point where I want to actually ride in the parade. I want to see the crowds. I’ve never been able to do it because I was doing the staging and getting everyone out into the parade on time. I want to get out, ride in a car, and see the crowds standing three and four deep.”
Sarver said the Branson Veterans of America took over running the parade from the American Legion in 2012 and it’s been an almost year-round effort on his part.
“I start getting things arranged in January,” Sarver said. “It’s an almost all year project when it comes to sending emails to various groups who want to be a part of the parade. I actually have the application for the 2023 parade already on our website!”
Sarver shared the road closures ahead of the parade on Veterans Day.
Commercial St. will be shut down starting at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 10 from Branson Landing Blvd. to College Street.
On Veterans Day, Sycamore St. from College to Long St. and Long St. from Veterans Blvd. to Branson Landing Blvd. will close starting at 8 a.m. Branson Landing Blvd. from the Lower Bridge to Commercial St. will close starting at 10:30 a.m.
The parade begins at 11 a.m on Nov. 11.
