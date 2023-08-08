The former Merriam Woods police chief accused of misconduct gave his plea to multiple charges during a court appearance on Thursday, August 3.
According to court records, Nathan Lewis pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts: two counts of forgery, receiving stolen property, and stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. All four charges are Class D felonies in Missouri, which upon conviction a maximum sentence of seven years in prison on each count.
As the Branson Tri-Lakes News reported on June 8, 2023, when Merriam Woods officers cleaned out Lewis’ patrol vehicle and office following his dismissal, they found a laser radar, a mobile fingerprint scanner, and a Remington 870 shotgun; all three of which were reported stolen from the Velda City Missouri Police Department.
The investigators were later contacted by the then-Merriam Woods City Clerk Nicole Rodman claiming her signature and that of Merriam Woods Mayor Rusty Ault were forged on vehicle lease agreements.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Lewis’ attorney Tad Morlan for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
The next scheduled court date for Lewis is Oct. 18, 2023 in Taney County court.
