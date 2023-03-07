A Branson youth who helped a police officer under assault has been honored by the city.
Joseph Sapp has been given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award. The award was presented to Sapp’s mother Sheila McMullen at the Tuesday, Feb. 28 Board of Aldermen meeting by Mayor Larry Milton.
In December 2022, Sapp was in a situation where he saw a police officer being assaulted. The attacker had taken the officer to the ground and was pummeling the officer in the head while the officer was under them. Sapp attacked the suspect, knocking them away from the officer long enough for the officer to regain their senses and take the suspect into custody.
“He did the right thing even knowing there would be no personal consequences if he didn’t engage,” Milton said.
McMullen spoke on behalf of her son who is at basic training.
“Thank you to the police department for all you do and thank you for everything,” she said.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said Sapp’s intervention stopped what could have been a situation where the officer would have been seriously injured or killed.
“My officer was truly in trouble,” Schmitt said. “All of my supervisors and I who reviewed the video realize this could have been catastrophic and at least resulted in a deadly force situation for our officer.”
Schmitt said in today’s world where people try to film officers doing something wrong, Sapp didn’t pause when it came to jumping in to help, and credited his mother for raising a wonderful son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.