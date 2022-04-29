The Branson Board of Aldermen is examining the status of the construction of a new police station delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The station will be built on a five acre lot to the east of Tanger Outlet Mall.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews made a presentation to the board at a study session on Thursday, April 22, in the Council chambers regarding the new structure and changes which would be made to the original plans because of funding changes connected to the COVID-19 delays and the current economic environment.
“We had a contract with an architectural firm which was working on construction documents when COVID hit,” Matthews said. “We’d already gone through a needs assessment, finding out how big the building should be.”
The assessment said the building should be around 30,000 square feet, with a general layout dividing the space in this manner:
Entry/Hallway: 1,500 square feet
Community Room/Emergency Management 3,800 square feet
Dispatch: 3,500 square feet
Field Operations: 6,7000 square feet
Support Operations: 3,000 square feet
Property & Evidence: 4,000 square feet
Administration: 3,000 square feet
Facility Services: 4,500 square feet
Matthews mentioned he’s had discussions with the Taney County Ambulance District and the Taney County Sheriff regarding hosting dispatch in the new facility, but it would be up to the board to bring Taney County into the project.
“You think it’s a good idea,” Mayor Larry Milton said. “Taney County Sheriff thinks it’s a good idea. So now it’s up to the politicians to get out of your way.”
“Thank you,” Matthews said, drawing laughter from the board members.
Matthews laid out the timeline for the construction of the new station, which would take a total of about four years from acquired funding to completion.
Once the funding sources are secured, the request for bid process for the architecture work of the project will take approximately six months. A contract with the winning bidder would need to be approved by the Board of Aldermen, which Matthews estimated in his report as three months.
The “Architectural Design Phase” is expected to last 12 months, which will then open the construction contract bidding process, which like the architectural bid process is expected to last three months.
Once the board selects the general contractor for the project, the actual construction is expected to last at least two years.
Matthews presented the board with possibilities for funding the new police station.
“[The finance department] is already doing the research to find grant opportunities,” Matthews said. “We’ve had a discussion about specific building construction models, which open us up to get federal grant funding through FEMA, if the building also serves as a bad weather or tornado shelter.”
The chief said he talked with Stone County about their combined 911 center and processes used to build and operate the center, so a partnership with Taney County or the Ambulance District in a united 911 center could bring a strong asset to the city.
“In short, our public safety sales tax sunsets in 20 years,” Matthews said. “If we want to look at a 20-year bond, a decision needs to be made pretty soon. Quite honestly, when you look at the books, it’s going to take other opportunities to help us fund this building other than just what we have right now in our budget.”
Alderman Marshall Howden asked the chief to lay out to the board in a minute or less the reason the department needs the new police station.
“I’ve been told the space downstairs is 9,500 square feet,” Matthews said. “But a part of the 9,500 includes the boiler system. I had a lieutenant who was working in a space where he had to lean sideways to get around his desk to work at his desk. When I talk about creating an environment where employees feel valued and have value in everything they do, workspace can help create those feelings.
“It’s also a need for the public to interface with the police in a community room. It would make us a stronger community to have this in house. Plus, in our recruiting, it would be a great asset to say ‘We have a new building, come work with us.’”
Alderman Clay Cooper noted it would also be a “huge morale booster” to the current officers in the department.
The chief said currently most evidence for cases is held in a facility off-site from the station, and takes up between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet.
“We want to bring all of [the evidence] in [the headquarters],” Matthews said.
Matthews said the department has equipment he would compare to any other department in the region but they are behind when it comes to facilities.
Howden said he often struggles with the idea of funding a building when the officers need higher wages, but showing the building can help with recruitment and retention eases those concerns.
Milton asked if the chief had a ballpark figure on the estimated final cost of the project.
“12 or 13 million,” Matthews said.
Matthews noted to the board the construction costs do not include an estimated $1.5 million for furniture, fixtures, and equipment that will be needed in the new structure.
“This is a 30 to 40 year building,” Matthews said. “We have to look at what this city is going to be like in 30 to 40 years. What is the growth potential of the department? We’re building for what things could be like in 30 years.”
Matthews said the department is looking for the funding sources so they can come back to the board with a plan to move forward which already has obtained necessary funding.
