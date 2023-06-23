The city of Branson’s prosecutor has launched a new website designed to provide more transparency to citizens and expedite the way citizens interact with the department.
Branson City Prosecutor Katalin Schmidt announced the launch of the site earlier this month. The site, bransonmo.gov/prosecutor, allows citizens to pay fines or request a new court date, read the Branson Municipal Code, or obtain other resources related to substance abuse or other issues.
A major part of the new site is dedicated to answering common questions residents have when they deal with a violation related to city laws or appear in Branson Municipal Court. For example, visitors to the site are informed an attorney is not required for any case in municipal court; charges tried in municipal court are considered city ordinance violations and not misdemeanors like a case in the Taney County Circuit Court; and the current lack of a virtual court option.
There are also instructions on what to do for violations such as not having proof of insurance at the time of a moving violation and how to quickly provide proof of that insurance to the prosecutor before a court hearing.
Citizens who want to meet with the prosecutor can request a meeting by calling 417-337-8513 or emailing prosecutors@bransonmo.gov.
There is also information on the requirements for public service if assigned by the court, including where to obtain necessary forms and examples of places where someone could volunteer for their service.
The new website is bransonmo.gov/prosecutor.
