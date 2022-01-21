If your septic tank is getting ready to overflow and fertilize the neighborhood, there’s good news from the Taney County Office of Environmental Services.
The Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program is being made available for the 2022 calendar year. This is the eighth year the county has made the service available to qualifying Taney County property owners.
The program pays 100% of the cost for pumping out a septic tank on a single-family residential property every four years. The homeowner is responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the hauling company.
The program is funded through the county’s Sewer Sales Tax. The program has pumped out 3,443 tanks since launching in 2014.
Residents wishing to participate in the Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program, applications can be found on the County’s website, taneycounty.org. Applications can also be sent to residents by contacting Program Manager John Soutee at jsoutee@co.taney.mo.us or calling 417-546-7238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.