A group of Branson High School theater students, known as Troupe 3482, attended the 2022 Missouri Thespian State Conference in St. Louis, with one of the students earning a high honor at the event.
Tatym Getting, a junior, performed the song “Stop and See Me” from the musical Weird Romance for one of the 188 individual competitions at the conference. Getting was one of only 26 students in the state to earn a “superior” rating, which qualifies her to compete in the national competition this summer.
The Troupe, led by Theatre Teacher Erin Moody, had multiple teams which competed at the event:
Tech Team: Wyatt Carlson, Lydia Woodmansee, Cameron Boss, and Skyla Gahagan.
Improve Team: Cameron Morrison, Simon Wolfe, Jaxon Cottom, Ava McDonald, and Sydney Pride.
In addition to the team events, Morrison, a senior, auditioned for colleges which came to the event.
