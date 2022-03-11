Taney County officials took a step on Feb. 28 toward establishing a taxpayer funded library system in the county.
The Taney County Commission voted unanimously to establish the “Taney County Library District” and a subdistrict titled the “Branson/Hollister Library Subdistrict” which consists of the boundaries of the Branson and Hollister school districts.
The commission stated in its order the creation of the district is “in the best interest of the general welfare of Taney County and its inhabitants.”
The Library District will be overseen by a board consisting of five residents and will be chosen by commissioners. None of the five trustees on the board can be elected county officials, but could be elected officials in any of the county’s communities.
“The commission was asked by supporters of the library, and we did what the statutes require of us to give the people the opportunity,” Taney County Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “There are many people who had requested for a county sponsored library and they requested the Branson and Hollister tax base [pay for it.] So it’s up to voters in the Hollister and Branson school districts to vote if they want it. The commission’s role was to create the sub-district and within 60 days we must establish the board members. Everything else is up to the voters.”
The members will serve four years once the board is established; the first members will be appointed for shorter terms to allow for the board’s turnover to be on a rotating basis. Two members of the initial board will serve for one year; the other three will be assigned two, three, and four year terms.
None of the board members will be compensated for their work.
The district’s board has five years to get a tax levy for the library approved by voters or the board will dissolve. Any tax levy proposal would have to gain the approval of the Taney County Commission to appear on the ballot before going to the voters.
The tax would only impact residents of the Branson and Hollister school districts. If the measure were to be approved, all property owners within the two school districts would be taxed to pay for the library, and would have access to its services. Residents of other parts of Taney County would have the opportunity to join the library for a fee set by the Board of Librarians.
A proposed tax levy amount was not placed in the commission’s approval of the board and subdivision.
Neighboring taxing districts for libraries are close to .20 to .25 cents for every $100 in assessed home value. With a 20 cent per $100 levy, a $200,000 home, which would be valued around $38,000 under the current Taney County property assessments, would cost a taxpayer about $7.60 in library taxes for the year.
Anyone who wishes to apply for the new Library board should visit the Taney County website and fill out an application. Visit the County Commission page, click on the link at the top which says “Application for Board Position.” Applicants must be in the Hollister or Branson school districts.
