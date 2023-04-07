A rash of “swatting” calls struck a number of schools across the region and the state on Monday, March 27, 2023. The calls struck schools in Springfield, Ozark, and Branson with false reports of an active shooter on the campus.
Swatting is when someone makes a false call about an active criminal situation, such as a school shooting or terrorist attack, to incite a massive response from public responders. It can be done to provoke a lockdown at facilities like a school, or an unexpected response against an individual person.
Swatting has resulted in unintentional severe consequences, such as a 2017 incident in Wichita, Kansas, where a man in California instituted a swatting call over an online game of Call of Duty. A gamer, Casey Viner, threatened to swat another player who he believed had been responsible for losing a $1.50 bet. The gamer gave Viner a fake address, which he then gave to a man named Tyler Barriss, who called the Wichita Police Department claiming he was at the gamer’s address, had just shot his father, and was holding the rest of his family at gunpoint.
Wichita police showed up at the house, and when Andrew Finch, a 28-year-old father of two, saw police lights outside he walked out to see what was happening, and was shot and killed by an officer.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt tells Branson Tri-Lakes News in the case of the swatting at Branson High School, the department had advanced warning from federal law enforcement there was a possibility of a swatting attack.
“We had gotten a warning [swatting] was increasing across the nation,” Schmitt said. “It had died down for a bit, so these kinds of things are cyclical.”
Schmitt said the hard part of these kinds of calls is that technology allows the callers to create a false origin.
“It’s hard for us to even know if they’re in the same country or not,” Schmitt said. “Sometimes it’s just people who want to mess with American society.”
Police sources told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the calls in the Branson incident likely came from Argentina.
“It’s not hard to spoof a number anymore, unfortunately,” Schmitt said. “We’re not excited about that but with VOIP technology, it’s easy for someone to route different calls to different places.”
Schmitt said the department takes all calls seriously until they have evidence it’s not what’s been called into emergency services.
“We treat it as real until proven otherwise,” Schmitt said. “What’s nice about this situation is that we had received the alert from the feds before it took place, and we had already sent it out to our officers and to the school. We were aware of the potential, so we didn’t come in expecting the worst, the people responding had an idea it could be fake.”
Schmitt said in his career he has responded to some live shooter situations and in those cases there was more than one call to 911.
“Especially with a school,” Schmitt said. “There would be so many calls it would force them to roll over to our second and third emergency call centers. We wouldn’t have enough phone lines to handle all the calls that would be coming in.”
Schmitt said in a normal situation, the initial phase would have all available units moving toward the incident location, but Branson has resource officers in the school which allows the department to have an intel advantage on a call claiming violence at the school.
“Fairly quickly we can contact the school resource officer, and if they haven’t heard anything and we only have only received one call, that tells us we can start downgrading,” Schmitt said.
He said in communities where departments don’t have school resource officers, it can enhance the danger of the situation, but all departments always take the calls seriously and respond as if the calls are real.
“The nice thing about most police departments that are progressive is that we’re aware of these things and we prepare for them,” Schmitt said. “We are aware of the situation which took place in Wichita, and we train for it. Any time there is a mistake made in response, the general public’s naysayers about law enforcement like to say we’re covering up. It’s not true. We’re just like the military in that we do after-action reports. If we can do it better next time, absolutely we’re going to find a way to do it better.
“It’s a disservice to any officer to think we’re just out there trying to get by. I don’t know any officer on the job who doesn’t want to be the best they can be and the military is the same way. The people who join these types of services are all people dedicated to serving their fellow man and doing it in the best way they can.”
Schmitt said they examine situations around the country with a critical eye and see how they can make their department better.
“We are constantly learning as technology and techniques advance,” Schmitt said. “Our goal is to be on the forefront of it.”
The Branson Police Department encourages residents to follow their social media channels to learn about training and educational experiences given to officers.
