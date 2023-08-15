White River Valley Electric Cooperative has announced approving $50,000 in grant funding for the “Plugged-In” Community Enhancement Program.
The grants provide funding for organizations working to grow area economies in their service area including Stone and Taney counties. The monies are aimed at advancing community revitalization and strengthening livability for counties within the WRVEC service area.
A list of some of the projects funded by the grants include:
- Installation of new arena lighting.
- Construction of storage and community buildings.
- Installation of security equipment.
- Enhancement of playground equipment.
- Restoration of roof.
- Purchase of a new set of bleachers.
- Renovate community center bathrooms.
“Working alongside our members and supporting projects that enhance the communities we serve is just one part of the cooperative difference.” WRVEC Vice President/Chief Growth Officer-Marketing and Communications Cassie Cunningham said.
More information about the grants can be found on the WRVEC website, whiteriver.org.
