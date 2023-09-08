Rep Brad Hudson and his family.jpg

Rep. Brad Hudson, pictured with his family, announced he will be running for the State Senate in 2024.

 Photo by Jason Wert

In a rare move, a sitting State House member, who could run for re-election, is making a primary challenge to an incumbent State Senator.

Rep. Brad Hudson of the 138th District announced at a rally in Reeds Spring on Thursday, Sept. 7, he will be making a primary challenge to State Sen. Karla Eslinger in the 33rd Senate District. Hudson, who is serving his third term in the House, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was led to make the run because he felt voters in the 33rd District needed a choice.

Brad Hudson announcing state senate run.jpg

Rep. Brad Hudson announced his intent to run in the Republican State Senate primary against incumbent Sen. Karla Eslinger during an event at New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring.

