In a rare move, a sitting State House member, who could run for re-election, is making a primary challenge to an incumbent State Senator.
Rep. Brad Hudson of the 138th District announced at a rally in Reeds Spring on Thursday, Sept. 7, he will be making a primary challenge to State Sen. Karla Eslinger in the 33rd Senate District. Hudson, who is serving his third term in the House, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was led to make the run because he felt voters in the 33rd District needed a choice.
“Karla Eslinger is the senator for Stone and Taney counties because some folks outside of our area, some political insiders drew a map, and they include Stone and Taney with five other counties,” Hudson said. “[Eslinger’s] voting record does not reflect the values of those in our district. My record reflects those much more. We are a strong conservative district, and [Eslinger] is not a strong conservative senator.”
As part of redistricting following the 2020 census, there were significant changes to the 33rd district. The previous district contained eight counties: Webster, Wright, Texas, Douglas, Ozark, Howell, Oregon, and Ripley. This was the district who voted to elect Eslinger in 2020. Taney and Stone were in the 29th District, which included Barry, Lawrence, and McDonald counties, and who elected then Rep. Mike Moon.
After redistricting, Stone and Taney counties were joined with Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Shannon, Texas counties to form the new 33rd District.
Hudson said his conservative views are better aligned with the overall district, pointing out Eslinger won the Republican primary for her seat in 2020 by only 142 votes in a three way race, topping Robert Ross 12,704 to 12,562, for a total of 37.1% of the votes cast.
“It was not a large margin,” Hudson said. “That was before she had the kind of record that she has now. Not only do we have people in those counties looking and not believing this was a conservative candidate, now there are these years in the senate championing tax increases, talking the big government line, scorecards which have been made public. We are a strong conservative district, and this is not a strong conservative senator.”
He referred to releases from organizations which rank legislators by their votes on “conservative” issues, such as CPAC (89% Hudson/72% Eslinger lifetime, 95%/63% in 2022, where the higher the percentage means the more “conservative” they are in their votes.)
Hudson said Eslinger is among many Republicans who claim to be conservative champions until they get to Jefferson City.
“When on the campaign trail they paint themselves as conservative fighters but when they get to Jefferson City they don’t stand up for the things we in the Ozarks hold dear,” he said. “We have to stand up and say ‘This isn’t right’ even if it’s someone within our own party if that person is not holding the conservative line of our own party. It must be something we’re willing to do to protect our constitution and to protect all the items you hold dear.”
Hudson pointed to his stand against sex change drugs and surgeries for children as one of the ways he stands for conservative values.
“There are two kinds of republican legislators in Jefferson City,” Hudson said. “There are those willing to vote to protect children if they have to, but they have other things they’re concerned about and they will compromise with those who won’t protect children. Then there are those who will bring [these issues] to the forefront, who see the fight that is going on, but who will not only vote on these things but bring up these things. There’s nobody who’s fought harder against the far left for what they’re trying to do to our communities.”
Voters can find out more about Hudson on his website, brad4mo.com.
