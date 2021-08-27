Mercy and CoxHealth will both be raising the minimum wage for all employees to at least $15 an hour starting in October.
Mercy has announced in a press statement they will be raising all starting pay for employees to $15 an hour and giving all current employees who are under that pay rate immediate raises.
Lynn Britton, Mercy CEO, said the decision comes from Mercy’s creed.
“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” Britton said in the statement.
The new minimum wage will take effect on Sept. 19, with the impact on employee paychecks expected to be seen as early as Oct. 8. More than 6,000 Mercy employees in the system will be given raises, including housekeepers, food service, transportation, pharmacy, medical and lab techs.
“We decided to make the transition immediately, rather than in stages, because this critical decision can positively affect so many lives and families,” said Britton. “It is our prayer and hope that this will ease the financial stress of many co-workers, regardless of where they work in our ministry, and let them know what they do matters greatly to the patients and families we serve every day.”
Mercy noted the geographical area they serve has a significant amount of people making less than $15 in their jobs. In Arkansas, the percentage of adults with jobs under $15 an hour is 47.4%; in Oklahoma, 43.8%; in Missouri, 41.6%.
Mercy will also be looking at job descriptions and adjusting them.
CoxHealth also announced via press release they will be raising the minimum wage for all employees to at least $15.25 per hour.
“We recognize health care can often mean long hours and difficult work, and that it is not for everyone,” Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said in the release. “But it is also a place where one can fulfill a higher calling, and have a sense of purpose and mission in service to humanity.”
The hospital’s statement calls the change the “largest starting wage adjustment” in the system’s history, with about 6,500 employees being impacted by the raise. Employees who are already making more than the new minimum wage will also be given raises. The company anticipates an increase of $25.5 million in salaries.
“CoxHealth has recently received national recognition as a ‘Best Employer’ in publications such as Forbes and Modern Healthcare, and we remain absolutely committed to attracting and retaining the very best talent,” Edwards said. “I believe we are so very fortunate to have a local, caring Board of Directors that believes the best investments we can make are in the people of this organization.”
Both hospital systems have multiple job openings listed on their websites, mercy.net and coxhealth.com.
