The Taney County Commission is expected to give final approval to the 2022 budget on Monday during their regular commission meeting at the Taney County Courthouse.
The Commission indicated they would be passing the budget after a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, but commissioners chose to hold over the vote until Jan. 10, so county residents could have time to review the final budget up for vote.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 8:50 a.m., so residents who want to make comments about the budget will have the opportunity during the public comment time.
Actual revenue for the county came in well above the budget predicted numbers for 2021. The county showed $59,450,064 in revenue for 2021 versus expenditures of $47,286,560, yielding the county a net gain in the category of nearly $12.2 million over cost. The income was a significant jump over the 2020 actual income of $46,585,041.
Taney County Auditor David Clark cautioned some of the financial increase was because of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.
“Most of the increased revenue is from the ARPA funds which came from the federal government,” Clark told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We weren’t expecting to get this money when we made the budget.”
Clark said the jump is because COVID did not have the impact on sales tax revenue many expected at the start of 2021.
“We were still on the lines of COVID taking a big hit to our economy but after the first few months, our economy started hitting record numbers of sales tax revenues,” Clark said. “Where we anticipated $8.2 million [in sales tax revenue] we received over $10.2 million. So we had $2 million more in tax revenue in general county revenue.”
Clark said the $2 million increase came in not only general revenue but also sewer and road and bridge.
“We thought the impact of COVID would still be in play in 2021 in our sales tax revenue, but it was not,” Clark said.
County spending in 2021 ended up much lower than budgeted or anticipated by county staff. Clark said the conservative nature of county officials helped keep costs in check.
“Because our county is conservative in spending, we did not spend the full $61.3 million [in the budget],” Clark said. “One of the things we were planning on doing, a capital improvement expenditure at the airport costing $280,000, we did not do because of COVID. T
“here were other projects which were projected to happen in 2021 but did not happen because of COVID.”
Clark noted citizens who read the budget need to understand the county’s entire projected expenditure includes money county officials hope they do not have to spend.
“A part of the total is emergency funds which the county has to keep by law,” Clark explained. “Money which we would only spend in the event of a natural disaster like a tornado. All of the county’s funds have an emergency fund which adds to the overall budgeted total.”
Clark did say the county would be spending money on some capital improvements which were delayed from 2021 because COVID concerns, so residents could see the county spending more overall in 2022 than 2021.
Taney County residents who want to see the projected budget for 2022 along with revenues from previous years for comparison can download a document from the county’s website, taneycounty.org. The report is available on the front page of the website under the “latest updates” header.
