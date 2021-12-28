The Taney County Commission, at their last public meeting before Christmas, voted to allow county employees to participate in the Rule of 80, sometimes called “80 and out,” a program which will allow employees to retire at a younger retirement age while still collecting their pension from the state.
According to the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSERS), Rule of 80 allows some employees to retire before the normal retirement age and receive their retirement benefits without penalty. A similar policy is used for LAGERS, the Local Government Employees Retirement System, which is used by counties for their employees.
Employees who have “vested” before they leave state employment, which for most employees is five years, become eligible for a pension benefit from LAGERS. The individual has to meet a specific retirement age and service requirements to receive monthly pension payments for life.
Under Rule of 80, an employee whose age plus service credit totals 80 can retire before normal retirement age. For example, someone who was hired at age 20 and works for the state for 30 years can retire at age 50, because their age plus the 30 years of service totals 80 or more.
Several county supervisors and elected officials in favor of the move said allowing the change would enhance their ability to retain employees.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels noted in his department, the road deputies can already retire at 55, but his corrections officers and dispatch retire at a later age.
“One reason I think this would benefit our department quite a bit is because currently road deputies can retire at 55,” Daniels said. “Corrections officers and dispatchers cannot, however, they both have a stressful job mentally. If they started at 21 and did this job for 30 years, they could take advantage of this benefit, I feel they probably deserve to retire.”
Daniels noted you can’t live off LAGERS, so they would likely have to find another job, but it would be less dangerous, especially for the corrections officers.
Taney County Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt told the sheriff third class counties in Missouri currently allow corrections and dispatch staff to retire at 55, but not first class counties like Taney. She said she had been contacting state representatives to provide Daniels’ staff with the same benefit road deputies had for retirement.
Daniels then noted even if the commission were to give the benefit to his staff, it doesn’t mean people will automatically take the benefit.
“They might want to stay for insurance or other reasons,” Daniels said. “It’s my personal opinion it would be a benefit for them to have the option.”
The commission voted unanimously to “enact the Rule of 80” for the county.
Taney County Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams told Branson Tri-Lakes News the goal is to have the county keep the best possible people.
“The goal is to have additional tools to be able to retain and attract good employees which benefit the county now and into the future,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.