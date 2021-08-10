The city of Branson has received a clean audit report for 2020.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report of city operations Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020, was conducted by Cochran Head Vick & Co. P.C. of Kansas City, and presented to the Board of Aldermen at their July 27, 2021, meeting.
The audit involved “examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the government-wide and fund financial statements; assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management; and evaluating the overall financial statement presentation.”
The letter to the mayor and aldermen laying out “significant audit findings” said the financial statement disclosures were “neutral, consistent, and clear.”
“We gave an unmodified opinion,” Amy Tharnish of auditing firm Cochran, Head, Vick, and Company told the Board at their July 27, 2021, meeting. “It’s the best an auditor can give, that all financials were fairly presented.”
Tharnish added auditors were given access to every city financial document that was requested, and they found no material weaknesses in the city’s accounting practices.
The auditing firm made two recommendations to the city: pay attention to cybersecurity, which the city had already been doing according to the auditor’s written report; and examine Governmental Accounting Standards Board statements on leases that effective 2022.
The audit report can be found by going into the archives of the Board of Aldermen, clicking on the agenda for the July 27, 2021, meeting, clicking agenda item 7, and then either clicking the eye icon to view the report online, or clicking the download icon to download a copy of the report.
