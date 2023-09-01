The Branson Board of Aldermen has passed the property tax levy for the 2024 budget year.
The levy of $0.5821 per $100 in assessed valuation. The levy is $.004 per $100 AV less than the 2022 levy.
The property tax levy is set by state statute. The levy is calculated in a way to be what is considered “revenue neutral,” meaning the city does not gain a significant amount in tax from the previous year. The Taney County Clerk provides the city with a pre-Board of Equalization numbers which the city uses to calculate the tax year levy.
The city is required to publish in a newspaper about a public hearing sharing a proposed levy, where the city cannot tax higher than the published rate, but can approve a rate lower than what is published in the newspaper.
The first reading of the ordinance by the aldermen matched the rate in the newspaper, $0.6046 per $100 AV. The Missouri State Auditor approved final numbers from the Board of Equalization which set a final rate of $0.5821, and the board unanimously passed an amendment which lowered the final rate.
The amended ordinance unanimously passed.
