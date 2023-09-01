2022 Branson Aldermen and Finance Committee.jpg

The city of Branson’s aldermen shown in a joint meeting with the city’s Finance Committee.

 Courtesy of City of Branson

The Branson Board of Aldermen has passed the property tax levy for the 2024 budget year.

The levy of $0.5821 per $100 in assessed valuation. The levy is $.004 per $100 AV less than the 2022 levy. 

