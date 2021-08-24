The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is teeing up for the 14th Annual D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament.
The tournament, hosted by Sheriff Doug Rader, will benefit the Stone County D.A.R.E. program. The tournament will take place on Friday, Sept.17, at the Indian Tree Golf Course, located at 1211 Cox Ford Road in Crane. Check-in time will be 7 a.m. and tee time will begin at 8 a.m., according to a flyer provided by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
The cost to golf in the tournament is $260 for a four-person team, according to the flyer.
The golf tournament is one of two fundraisers the sheriff’s office does each year to help fund the D.A.R.E. program, according to Stone County Corporal Melissa Riggins.
“There are no tax dollars or county appropriated dollars for the D.A.R.E. program. The only way I can keep the D.A.R.E. program in all five Stone County schools, is to do fundraisers,” Riggins said.
Riggins said community support helps keep the cost of the tournament down for both participants and organizers.
“This is really a cheap tournament because I have such great support from our local business. For example, Flat Creek donates the chicken dinner for participants afterwards.,” Riggins said. “The cost for a four man team is just $260, which is $65 a person.
“For the cost we do a four man scramble, which includes green fees, cart fees, coffee in the morning which I get donated, and then the lunch from Flat Creek. I have raised the fee for teams $40 in the last six years, but most tournaments cost $500 per team. I don’t want to raise the fee for all of my local teams.”
Riggins said Indian Tree Golf Course does a lot of fundraisers at their location despite not being an 18 hole course.
“Linda at Indian Tree is all about community and they do a lot of specialty fundraising golf tournaments. It is where the Galena High School golf team practices and plays,” Riggins said. “It is not an 18 hole course, they haven’t finished it. I believe it’s 15, but nobody has a problem with playing the front three again because it is such a nice course. It is a beautiful facility.
“They just haven’t completed the course yet. But every weekend they are packed. That is why I thought we should try it down there.”
Riggins said the staff at Indian Tree has helped ease the organizational stress of the tournament..
“I get a little stressed and they have been so helpful with everything,” Riggins said.
Riggins said one of the things she focuses on is trying to keep everything local by using local businesses for the needs of the tournament, which helps keep the cost of the tournament down.
“I try to keep all of my sponsors local. I try to keep the sponsorship (cost) pretty reasonable,” Riggins said. “Jason at Lakeside Computer and Signs is amazing and does all my signs.”
According to the flyer, there are several sponsorships that go into making the tournament happen including:
- New Individual Hole sponsor for $150
- Previous Hole Sponsor for $100
- Closest to Pin Competition Sponsor for $150
- Longest Drive Sponsor $175
“If someone wants to be a new hole sponsor, this year it will be $150. If you are a (repeat) sponsor it will be $100 because I reuse the signs from last year and the $50 covers the sign,” Riggins said. “I have already had a sponsor sign up for the longest drive and $75 of that sponsorship will go to the person who made the longest drive.
“We sell Mulligan’s and the closest to the pin.”
Riggins said each year participants will see familiar faces at the tournament as teams that come back each year.
“It is just a fun day. We get new teams when they hear about how fun the tournament is from others,” Riggins said. “It is just a good time and a great get together.”
The money raised in the tournament is important as it keeps the D.A.R.E. programs in the Stone County schools, which is the goal, said Riggins.
“I have been in charge of the D.A.R.E. program for six years. Last year we made $7,000 on the last golf tournament in 2019. We couldn’t do one last year because of COVID-19. We are hoping to raise more this year,” Riggins said. “It takes about $17 per student to run the D.A.R.E. program in fifth grade classes.
“We have been very fortunate in this county that we have a lot of law enforcement support. We have a lot of support from the community and business owners who want to keep D.A.R.E. in our schools. 100% of the money that is raised goes to the D.A.R.E. program. It doesn’t go anywhere else.”
Riggins said the D.A.R.E. program is important for the youth of the community because of the generational use of drugs and alcohol and she is glad that so many people are supportive of keeping the program in fifth grade classes in Stone County.
“I get asked all the time why it is important and I say ‘If I can reach one kid, it is successful as far as I am concerned.’ You have to have a leap of faith it works and if you just reach one kid, you have done your job,” Riggins said. “That is one less kid on drugs, that is one less kid drinking.”
Riggins said the drugs and alcohol education is a minimal portion of the whole program.
“We teach them how to be good citizens, how to make good decisions, how to be a support group for others,” Riggins said.
Youth suicide is one of the topics D.A.R.E. addresses in their program.
“Youth suicide rate in the state of Missouri and nationwide is growing. I don’t believe that in fifth grade that they understand suicide is forever. I don’t believe they understand that suicide is not the solution to what could be a small problem that could be resolved quickly,” Riggins said. “This year another big topic at the state D.A.R.E. conference was suicide in our youth.
“We also focus on teaching about bullying in the schools and how to become a support group for each other instead of bullying.”
Riggins said the students she and the resource officers at Reeds Spring and Blue Eye schools teach in the D.A.R.E. programs are proud of their accomplishments when they finish the program and often come to her and say they wish it wasn’t over.
“We buy t-shirts for the kids in the D.A.R.E. program. We have the same shirt for all of Stone County schools. We are a unity, we are one group,” Riggins said. “The t-shirts become something they can wear to show an achievement they have accomplished.”
Each student has to do an essay on how D.A.R.E. has affected you, what they have learned and how they plan to use lessons learned in the future.
They must do this essay to graduate from the program and Riggins said some of the essays are truly heartfelt and emotional.
“One year in Crane, we had three essay winners because they were just that good. One of the essays brought us to tears. It was written by a boy whose mother was an addict and who was placed in foster care. He was adopted by his foster mother. His story was amazing. I had one little girl who wrote an amazing essay about her grandfather who was an alcoholic, and she shared her story in her essay.
“These are the stories that touch you.”
The D.A.R.E. resonated with some of the students more than others, Riggins said.
“(The program) touches some of the students in ways that are truly amazing and then some of them just don’t really get it,” Riggins said. “Like I said, ‘If I can reach just one student it makes it all worth it.’”
For more information contact Cpl. Melissa Riggins at melissa.riggins@stonecountymo.gov.
