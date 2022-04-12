The city of Branson’s next responsible alcohol selling class will be taking place on April 14.
The class, a required training for anyone selling liquor in the city of Branson, will be conducted in a partnership with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks on Thursday, April 14, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Branson City Hall Council Chambers.
Under Branson city code, all liquor license holders are required to provide alcohol education programs for all managers, servers, bartenders, and cashiers who sell alcoholic beverages within 60 days of hiring or every two years after their first training.
The training includes instruction on state and local alcohol laws, how to properly check IDs, how to spot fake IDs, and best practices for avoiding the illegal sale of alcohol products.
The class is currently being offered free of charge, but attendees are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the session to register for the city’s records.
The intent of classes is to minimize the risk of selling alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age or who are intoxicated. While the class meets the requirements for the city of Branson, it is open to anyone from surrounding communities.
