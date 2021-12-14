A federal government official said they were “pleased” that a proposed merger of Bass Pro Shops and Sportsman’s Warehouse has been called off.
Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova expressed her joy over the failure of the deal in a press release dated Friday, Dec. 3.
“Following an extensive 11-month investigation by FTC staff, Sportsman’s Warehouse reported it has terminated its proposed $785 million sale to rival specialty outdoor goods retailer, Great Outdoors,” Vedova said in the statement. “Under its Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s banners, Great Outdoors competes closely with Sportsman’s Warehouse to offer customers a broad and deep in-store assortment of outdoor gear, alongside expert sales staff, creating a one-stop shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts. This competition has benefited customers in at least two dozen local markets throughout the United States.
“I am pleased that Great Outdoors and Sportsman’s Warehouse decided to abandon their proposed merger, which would have harmed consumers through increased prices, reduced product offerings, and diminished quality and service.”
According to Sportsman’s Warehouse, the merger was called off because of negative influence from the federal agency.
“The decision to terminate the Merger Agreement follows feedback from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that led the parties to believe that they would not have obtained FTC clearance to consummate the Merger,” Sportsman’s Warehouse stated in the filing.
Bass Pro and Cabela’s (which Bass Pro merged with in 2017) had a combined 169 stores when negotiations began with Sportsman’s Warehouse, which had 112 stores in operation. The Sportsman’s stores were usually about 1/4 the size of most Bass Pro Shops locations.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) also praised the ending of the agreement.
“Colorado consumers and outdoors enthusiasts got a big win today with Sportsman’s Warehouse announcement that it is canceling its merger with Great American Outdoors Group, which owns Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s,” Weiser said in a press statement. “The merger, which would have combined two of the largest U.S. operators of outdoor specialty stores, threatened to harm consumers and workers in the Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction areas through higher prices, fewer outdoor gear options, the likely closure of some stores, and a loss of jobs.”
The deal, announced Dec. 21, 2020, had Great American Outdoors Group buying Sportsman’s for $18 per share in cash, or about $800 million in total purchase price. The closing stock price on Dec. 20, 2020 for Sportsman’s was $12.65 a share. As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, around 10 a.m., the stock price was $13.13.
Great American Outdoors Group, which owns Bass Pro, Cabela’s, and other outdoors related businesses, is privately owned.
Great American Outdoors Group will pay a $55 million termination fee to Sportsman’s in the merger termination agreement.
Bass Pro Shops and Sportsman’s Warehouse did not respond to Branson Tri-Lakes News’ requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.