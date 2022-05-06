The 21st Annual Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast was held Thursday, May 5, at the Branson Convention Center in downtown Branson.
More than a thousand Christians gathered together for fellowship and prayer for the nation, our current leaders, and our future leaders. The group included not only various community leaders, but church groups, and student groups from Stone and Taney counties.
The Don & Dorothy Gabriel Kingdom Builder Award was given to Bryan and Amy Stallings, the founders of Elevate Branson. The award is named for Don Gabriel, father of entertainer Doug Gabriel, who founded the Branson Christian Business Men’s Committee, which birthed the Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast. The honor is given each year to a person or persons who “contributes to the quality of the community by demonstrating in word and action a dedication and dynamic Christian life.”
“For us, it was very humbling,” Bryan Stallings told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s a huge honor to have our names with the others on this list. As I said at the event this morning, I think we’re the least qualified to be on this list! We appreciate what the community has done to support us and allow us to serve the community in this way.”
Previous winners of the award include Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, Dr. Sue Head from College of the Ozarks, and businessman Jack Herschend.
The keynote speaker was Col. Allen B. Clark, a 1963 West Point graduate and Vietnam Veteran who lost both legs in combat. Among other honors, he is a recipient of the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart.
He delivered a speech about his experience in the service, the trials he overcame in life, and how all of it drew him to God.
He told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s glad to see Americans today respect our soldiers more than when he returned from Vietnam.
“We were vilified,” Clark said. “People disputed the war and people took it out on us. They slowly began to appreciate the troops. After President Bush sent us into Iraq, an Iraqi American involved in putting in wells in Iraq came to me at the VA hospital where I was working one Friday with a pastor I knew and wanted to host a protest on our grounds. I said no, they wouldn’t be protesting on our grounds where our men were fighting. I said you can protest the war, but you can’t protest the men who are fighting. They came to our hospital Saturday and protested across the street with a banner which said ‘we protest the war, but not the warriors.’ So I got to them.”
Clark said people need to realize they have a “guide for their lives in the Scriptures”, and people have personal responsibility to maintain their integrity.
“If you go to the Old Testament and New Testament in our Bible, the Lord tells us how we should be,” Clark said. “He says how we should carry ourselves, and how we should reflect our love for us in our life, and we need to do it every single day. So we need to think about everything which happens in our life and in our country, and ask if it’s Godly, and if not, we need to say ‘get away from me.’ I stand for the principles of my Christian beliefs, the Constitution of the United States, and the Declaration of Independence our people fought for. Those are the pillars of my faith.”
The 22nd annual event was announced for May 4, 2023, with keynote speaker Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham.
