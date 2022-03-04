The oldest cafe in Branson has swung the doors open for their 112th year serving patrons with hot, home-style meals.
The Branson Cafe reopened to the public on March 1, after a winter of transition. In late fall 2021, rumors spread the restaurant was going to close due to the previous owners intending to retire. Instead, the restaurant was sold to three women with a passion to keep the history of the restaurant moving well into the future.
Brandi Beebe told the Branson Tri-Lakes News she, her grandmother Mary Meadows, and friend Sandra Ferdig connect with the history of the Branson Cafe and what it means to the community.
“My grandma and I have always wanted to open a place,” Beebe said. “My grandma grew up working at all the different restaurants. She has 30 years experience in the restaurant business. I worked for 20 years at the Farmhouse Restaurant across the street. Sandra’s worked at many restaurants. When we all heard about Tom and Susie (Roten) selling it, we said ‘We want to keep the history of the Branson cafe alive.’ There’s a great history to this restaurant and downtown.”
Beebe said it made her feel good to see the buzz on social media last fall when people had thought the Branson Cafe was closing rather than being sold. Multiple Facebook groups which focus on Branson had community members sharing their stories of family trips to the cafe.
“I took over the Facebook for the cafe and posted some teasers that we were opening, and overnight people were sharing it and thanking us for opening,” Beebe said. “Most of our business during the first two days are locals who are very happy to see the Branson Cafe open.”
Beebe said they will be doing some redecoration of the restaurant with a focus on the history of Branson. They have asked long-time customers of the cafe to contribute photos or other memorabilia connected to the Branson Cafe.
“We’ll get some new tables and things like that, but we want to keep the tradition alive,” Beebe said. “Right now it’s kind of plain, but we’re working hard to get it upgraded.”
Brandi said the food will be a lot like folks would expect when they go to their grandmother’s house for dinner, because in this case, many of the meals at the Branson Cafe will be made by her grandma.
“When you see something on the menu that says it’s Memaw’s, it’s actually Memaw in the kitchen cooking it!” Beebe said.
She said her grandmother’s special cinnamon rolls are on the menu and she hopes people who came to the Branson Cafe for the Roten’s well-known cinnamon rolls will give her grandma’s cinnamon rolls as shot.
“Tom and Susie made a lot of their food from scratch with their own recipes,” Beebe said. “We’ll be doing the same thing. We were able to get a few recipes from them but we want to put our own spin on things.”
Beebe said she’s eager to get feedback from local customers about the food and the new items to their menu.
She also said she’s thankful to be able to experience this with her grandmother, who is in her 80s.
“For Grandma, it’s a dream come true,” Beebe said. “She’s showing you’re never too old to chase a dream.”
The cafe will have most breakfast items all day (pancakes and french toast end at 11 a.m.) and then lunch begins at 10:30. They hope to hire more cooks which will allow them to be open during dinner hours. In the meantime, the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
