A law which has applied to Missouri drivers under 21 years of age regarding texting while driving is now effective on every licensed Missouri driver.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, which prohibits all drivers from using handheld electronic communication devices while driving. This means you cannot change a podcast or music playing from your phone, and you cannot change the address on your GPS unit unless it can be done via voice-to-text.
“We’ve seen a troubling and unacceptable trend of distracted driving crashes in recent years, and sadly, more times than not, someone other than the distracted driver was killed,” MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood said in a statement. “We’re thankful the General Assembly and Gov. Parson recognized the need for a hands-free law in Missouri. We’re hopeful this law will change the safety culture around phone use while driving and save lives.”
MoDOT has reported distracted driving was responsible for 200,000 crashes in the state from 2012 to 2021, which resulted in 801 fatalities. The new law states drivers are prohibited from physically holding or supporting a cell phone with any part of their body; manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based messages; recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts; and watching a video or movie.
“The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law is an important step towards reducing the number and severity of cell phone related distracted driving crashes,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Director of Public Information and Education Captain John Hotz said in a statement. “The passage of the law provides law enforcement officers with an additional tool to help stop motorists from being distracted by their cell phones. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will continue to focus on educating the public about the dangers of distracted driving to prevent traffic crashes from occurring.”
The law doesn’t apply to law enforcement or first responders doing their jobs. There are also exceptions to the law, such as being allowed to hold the phone to call 911 in the event of an emergency.
The law is a secondary violation, meaning you cannot be pulled over by law enforcement solely for holding your phone. However, if you are pulled over for speeding or another traffic violation the law can be enforced upon you. A first-time offense will result in a $150 fine.
Although the law went into effect on Monday, Aug. 28, law enforcement won’t be able to write tickets for those in violation until January 2025.
