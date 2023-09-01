Buckle Up Phone Down Missouri DOT.jpg

Missouri drivers will not only no longer be able to text while driving, but they will also be restricted from other phone related actions.

A law which has applied to Missouri drivers under 21 years of age regarding texting while driving is now effective on every licensed Missouri driver.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law, which prohibits all drivers from using handheld electronic communication devices while driving. This means you cannot change a podcast or music playing from your phone, and you cannot change the address on your GPS unit unless it can be done via voice-to-text.

