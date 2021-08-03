A Fairfax, Missouri woman is dead and her husband has been arrested after an accident Friday at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Missouri.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 57-year-old Lisa Ilsley of Fairfax, MO, was traveling in a golf cart driven by her husband, William Ilsley, 57, around 11:25 p.m. Friday, July 30, on the grounds of the Black Oak Resort.
Troopers say William Ilsley rounded a curve and traveled off the roadway. The golf cart then struck a tree, throwing the couple off the cart.
Lisa Ilsley was flown to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield where she died of her injuries just after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, according to the report.
MSHP troopers arrested William Ilsley about 45 minutes before his wife’s death, charging him with Felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony DWI involving death of another person, and Careless & Imprudent Driving. The arrest report states Ilsley was processed and released pending formal charges by the Stone County Prosecutor.
Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted the Stone County Prosecutor’s office Monday but was told they had not yet received the paperwork from the MSHP regarding the incident.
As additional information on this case is released it will be made available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
