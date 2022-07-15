The final person accused in the extreme abuse of a Stone County boy has pleaded guilty in a Taney County courtroom to abuse of neglect of a child causing serious emotional or physical injury.
Katherine Kost, 55, is the final of four defendants related to the case to make her plea. Her case had been moved to Taney County on a change of venue request.
Court documents and testimony revealed previously unreleased information about the case. The injured child, known as C.L. in court papers, had lived with his mother Dessa Barton in Phelps County until Barton had a baby in March 2019 with her boyfriend William Dalton McLendon. After the birth of the baby, Barton moved to Stone County to live with McLendon and his mother, Kost. C.L. was left in Phelps County in the custody of his maternal grandmother.
Barton returned to her mother’s residence in early January 2020 demanding the return of C.L., with the grandmother, having no option, returned the child to his mother.
Stone County prosecutor Matt Selby said in a statement there is a video made in late 2019 showing the child to be healthy while making Christmas cookies with his aunt and grandmother.
“Investigators also found photos on Barton’s phone from January and February when she first brought C.L. here in which he appeared normal, well-fed, and perfectly healthy,” Selby said.
Barton and McLendon had a second child in July 2020, and prosecutors said after the second child’s birth there was no evidence of C.L.’s existence. He was not enrolled in daycare or pre-school, had no doctor visits, and was not found in any photos on Barton’s phone.
Stone County 911 received a call on Nov. 6, 2020, from 5119 State Highway K in Stone County about an unresponsive child. When EMTs and law enforcement arrived at the scene, they were able to revive C.L. and rushed him via helicopter to a Springfield hospital. The child was diagnosed with severe malnutrition, substantial bruising on his head, additional bruising on his body, and other injuries consistent with sustained abuse.
He could not breathe or maintain a heartbeat without assistance. He was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he required two surgeries to stop bleeding around and relieve pressure on his brain.
C.L. was a month from his 5th birthday and weighed 21 pounds when he was taken to the hospital.
Barton, McLendon, and Kost told the first officer, who responded to the scene, C.L. had caused all the injuries to himself. Stone County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Brian Landreth and Matt Maggard took Barton and McLendon to the sheriff’s office for questioning and found inconsistencies between the stories. The deputies then placed the duo under arrest.
After search warrants were executed on the phones of those found at the home and of the property. A large crate made from pallets was found in the yard with a child’s bowl, clothes, and shoes found in or around the crate. A bathroom had a lock on the outside of the door which could keep someone locked inside the room. The search discovered a fourth person, Richard Hilliker, was also living in the home. He and Kost were arrested and charged after the investigation.
“Although none of the defendant’s admitted he or she had abused the child, based on their statements, text messages, and work schedules, we could show all of them knew the child was abused and neglected, and none of them did anything about it”, Selby said. “So, even though we couldn’t prove who actually did the abuse and caused the injuries, we knew C.L. had been abused and he was severely malnourished and we knew each of the defendants was aware of those things and they all failed to try to help him. So we charged each of them with neglect and endangerment for failing to provide the care necessary to maintain the physical and mental health of the child and for failing to provide medical attention the child needed. As a result of these failures the child suffered serious physical and mental injuries.”
Kost received a 12-year prison term following her guilty plea. Barton received a 12-year sentence in March 2022 after a guilty plea to felony abuse or neglect of a child, McLendon pleaded guilty in May 2022 to the same charge as Kost and also received a 12-year prison term. Hilliker, who prosecutors said was the “least involved” in the situation, received a five year prison term for first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving serious physical injury.
Prosecutor Selby said C.L. is in the custody of family members, is undergoing counseling, and is “doing well.” Selby praised the Stone County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case, specifically Detectives Landreth and Maggard, and the prosecutor’s office staff, citing the work of Christy Kuticka for facilitating the communications and cooperation between offices.
