Branson Public Schools announced the opening of registration for their 2023 Summer School session.
Students will be invited to “Sail Into Summer” starting on Monday, June 5.
Elementary summer school will take place Monday through Thursday from June 5 through June 29. The elementary school will be open for any students entering kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2023-2024 school year. All kindergarten students will have to complete kindergarten enrollment to be eligible for summer school.
The elementary school will take place at Cedar Ridge Elementary from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Secondary summer school, for students entering 7th through 12th grades, will take place from June 5 through June 22, at Branson High School. The classes will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
All students will be served breakfast and lunch free of charge if participating in a seated course. Students will be responsible for their own transportation.
More information about summer school can be found online at branson.k12.mo.us.
